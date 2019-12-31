Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CTRE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 20,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,415. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

