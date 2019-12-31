Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

OIS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 19,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,568. The company has a market cap of $992.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

