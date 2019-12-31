OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 570,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,459. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 31,017,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,474,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 564,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 192,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.