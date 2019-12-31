Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Decreases By 7.5%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oil States International, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.9% in December
Oil States International, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.9% in December
OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – Short Interest Down 7.4% in December
OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – Short Interest Down 7.4% in December
Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp Decreases By 7.5%
Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp Decreases By 7.5%
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Short Interest Down 7.4% in December
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Short Interest Down 7.4% in December
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Short Interest Update
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Short Interest Update
Roper Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 6.0% in December
Roper Technologies Inc Short Interest Down 6.0% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report