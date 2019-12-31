Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Decreases By 7.5%

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

