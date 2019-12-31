PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PNC stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,206. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.25. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 631.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $158.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

