Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Update

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 705,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 88,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,254,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 53,697 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 3,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,527. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

