Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.79. 9,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.94. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $257.89 and a 12 month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

