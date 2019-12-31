Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RVI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,381. The company has a market cap of $700.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 65,600 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $2,340,608.00. Insiders sold a total of 305,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,092,151 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

