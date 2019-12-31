Nutrien Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,418 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 599% compared to the average volume of 203 put options.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 715,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,059. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Nutrien by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.