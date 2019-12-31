Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

KNX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 1,411,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after buying an additional 467,967 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,516,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

