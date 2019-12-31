ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $2.47 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

