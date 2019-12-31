MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $414,218.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

