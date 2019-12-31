Aurora (AOA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $822,077.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $822,077.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.06024785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.