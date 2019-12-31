Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Cintas posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,047,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,279. Cintas has a 1-year low of $164.50 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

