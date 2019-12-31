Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.87. 500,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,651. Workday has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $791,581.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,747 shares of company stock worth $132,711,028. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Workday by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

