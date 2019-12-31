Analyzing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and MBT Financial (OTCMKTS:MBTF)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 17.05% N/A N/A MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82%

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and MBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $13.29 million 2.74 $2.46 million N/A N/A MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of MBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bank and MBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MBT Financial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.