Stipend Trading Down 32.4% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market cap of $141,400.00 and $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058876 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00579125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00235852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,476,138 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

