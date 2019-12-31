Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.0373

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $13.05 million and $12.80 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

