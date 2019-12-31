ZelCash (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058876 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00579125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00235852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.