Pluton Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00017395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton launched on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

