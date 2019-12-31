Webchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, RaisEX, STEX and EscoDEX. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00625475 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, ChaoEX , STEX, Coinroom, RaisEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WEBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.