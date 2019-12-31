SwftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.06024785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001248 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

