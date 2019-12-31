Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.77 million and $3,669.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.06024785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.