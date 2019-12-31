Aave Price Tops $0.0147 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Aave token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Alterdice and Binance. Aave has a market cap of $16.55 million and $7.00 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Alterdice, Kyber Network, Bibox, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

