Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0232 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ravencoin has a market cap of $120.24 million and $8.77 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,189,920,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptohub, Nanex, IDCM, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.