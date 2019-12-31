Verasity Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $595,317.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022445 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.