NuShares (NSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,223.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,223.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022275 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

