Rubies (RBIES) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Rubies has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market capitalization of $42,136.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

