Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report $777.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $775.19 million to $780.03 million. Godaddy posted sales of $695.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $402,559.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,884,952. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Godaddy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Godaddy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 125,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,523. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.