Lunyr Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (LUN)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $3.30 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00011029 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC, BigONE, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

CRYPTO20 Trading Down 13% This Week
CRYPTO20 Trading Down 13% This Week
Aave Price Tops $0.0147
Aave Price Tops $0.0147
GAMB Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days
GAMB Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days
Groestlcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $490,849.00
Groestlcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $490,849.00
Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0232
Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0232
Verasity Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week
Verasity Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report