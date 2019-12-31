Lunyr Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $3.30 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00011029 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC, BigONE, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

