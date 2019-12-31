OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to report $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.17 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $106.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $144.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.02 million, with estimates ranging from $92.37 million to $190.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 3,618,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

