$335.35 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce $335.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.40 million. Farfetch reported sales of $195.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $974.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $983.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 922,124 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 3,868.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 483,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

