Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.15. Welltower has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.