Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $90.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $731,730.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

