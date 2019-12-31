Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Decreases By 7.3%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

OSS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

