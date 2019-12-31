Short Interest in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Increases By 7.0%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

