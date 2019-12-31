Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.48. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

