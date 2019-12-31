HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.47

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.47 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 68852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.32. The firm has a market cap of $615.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -61.77%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

