J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Short Interest Update

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,934. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

