Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 7,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.