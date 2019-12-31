Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 7,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
