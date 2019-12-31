Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 47000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Engold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

