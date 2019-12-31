Short Interest in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Rises By 6.9%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

