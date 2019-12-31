Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.53. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,709,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,464,383 shares of company stock worth $2,309,908 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the period.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc Decreases By 7.3%
Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc Decreases By 7.3%
Short Interest in NuVasive, Inc. Increases By 7.0%
Short Interest in NuVasive, Inc. Increases By 7.0%
Niu Technologies – Short Interest Update
Niu Technologies – Short Interest Update
HLS Therapeutics Hits New 1-Year High at $24.47
HLS Therapeutics Hits New 1-Year High at $24.47
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Update
J2 Global Inc Short Interest Update
Inovalon Holdings Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Inovalon Holdings Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report