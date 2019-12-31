Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.53. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,709,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,464,383 shares of company stock worth $2,309,908 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the period.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

