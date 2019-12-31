MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Update

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

MGNX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after buying an additional 4,467,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after buying an additional 994,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 161,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $13,561,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 245,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

