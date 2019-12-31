RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.90

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 7592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.68.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,643,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,675,000 after purchasing an additional 190,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,035,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

