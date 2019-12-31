Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit has a 12 month low of $188.21 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,322 shares of company stock worth $136,751,281 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after buying an additional 2,944,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

