Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.40. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 542,654 shares traded.

EKSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ekso Bionics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.