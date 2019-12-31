Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,025,000.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.50, for a total transaction of C$1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,047,500.

John Friedrichsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, John Friedrichsen sold 5,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.39, for a total transaction of C$532,067.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, John Friedrichsen sold 7,200 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$688,320.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

