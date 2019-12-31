Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Buys 45,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,752,794 shares in the company, valued at C$1,688,198.50.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$115.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 4,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 25,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 50,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Fraser Atkinson bought 13,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,510.00.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Fraser Atkinson bought 2,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Fraser Atkinson bought 25,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,375.00.
  • On Thursday, November 7th, Fraser Atkinson bought 7,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$2,275.00.

Shares of CVE GPV traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,949. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

