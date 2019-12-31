Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR: HLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/7/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of HLE traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €49.34 ($57.37). The company had a trading volume of 42,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €33.78 ($39.28) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

